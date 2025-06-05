Who’s responsible for clearing graffiti and restoring defaced murals in Rochester?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – News10NBC recently reported on city crews restoring a mural on West Main Street underneath the I-490 overpass that was defaced. That prompted us to ask about who’s responsible for restoring murals and clearing graffiti.

We spoke with the leader of the City of Rochester’s “Defacer Erasers”, which cleans up graffiti all year round. The team goes around town looking for graffiti to clean up and also responds to reports of graffiti. They see all sorts of graffiti from political statements to random doodles.

“It’s very disheartening that anybody would deface something done obviously by a very talented artist. It’s just disheartening and we want to get it right back to how it should be,” said Karen St. Aubin of the city’s Department of Environmental Services.

If you see graffiti in Rochester, you can report it to 311. A “Defacer Eraser” team will try to clean it up within 48 hours.

