Why 11 dogs died due to a parvovirus outbreak at local animal shelter

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re getting updates on the parvovirus outbreak at Rochester Animal Services last month. Eleven dogs had to be put down because of it.

Any dog is able to pick up parvovirus from the environment, and if it’s not caught early enough, it’s extremely difficult to treat.

The first dog that tested positive for the virus was vomiting profusely — one of many symptoms that are demonstrated by parvovirus.

Overall, 11 dogs got sick throughout the outbreak, showing symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea, and lethargy. The 11 dogs had to be put down to stop the spread, and because they were too sick for the treatment to have any effect on them.

Dr. Kristen Braitkrus says that dogs should be vaccinated for parvo when they’re puppies, and then every year as an adult.

“Sometimes they can still be exposed, but because they’re vaccinated, they might not get sick or the people might not even know that they’ve been exposed,” Braitkrus said. “It’s kind of like when we get vaccinated for the flu or for COVID, the whole point is to reduce the clinical signs or symptoms that you might experience. It doesn’t mean that you’re not going to get it.”

Rochester Animal Services is offering a free parvovirus and distemper vaccine clinic on January 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can find more information on those by clicking here.