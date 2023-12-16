Why is sex offender free once more after latest arrest?

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — The Ontario County District attorney’s office and neighbors in Canandaigua are reacting after a serial sex offender was arrested last week for exposing himself to a 7-year-old in a grocery store last Friday.

“They should not be let loose, period,” Ruth Martin said Friday night.

District attorney James Ritts says the latest reason why 54-year-old Paul Goodrell remains a free man is a decision made by a parole judge.

“Public lewdness is actually a non-qualifying offense. I think that what got overlooked in this case is the endangering the welfare of a child,” Ritts said. Goodrell was charged with both after the incident in the store.

According to Ritts, when Canandaigua Police took Paul Goodrell, a sex offender on parole, into custody for exposing himself to the 7-year-old in the grocery store, delays in paperwork and processing led to his release.

“That second charge, if someone is a Level 3 sex offender, that actually becomes a qualifying offense,” Ritts said.

A qualifying offense that should have triggered a bail requirement.

Instead, Goodrell was released, then arrested on a parole warrant, and released on Saturday.

Between 1989 and 2017, records show seven public lewdness cases against Goodrell.

Ritts said on Saturday “he was taken to city court where a judge did a detention hearing or detention appearance with him and made a determination and released him.”

For now, Goodrell is a free man, leaving neighbors like Ruth Martin feeling uneasy, after being told by a friend a serial sex offender is living nearby.

“Whatever you can do to take care of this nonsense and disgusting actions will be, will be, well done,” Martin said.