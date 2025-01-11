‘Why isn’t he already in prison?’ Father of murdered Rochester cab driver speaks out as prosecution rests in trial

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The trial for the murder of a local cab driver has reached a pivotal point as the prosecution has rested its case. The defense is set to begin presenting on Monday.

“My prayer for the man who killed my son… is that he finds Jesus and redeems his soul. I have forgiven him,” Treese Sr. shared, emphasizing the strength of his faith.

His son, David Treese III, was brutally murdered in April when a man entered his cab, pistol-whipped him, and shot him multiple times before fleeing with the cab.

David Porter faces charges for Treese’s murder and is currently on trial. Treese III was found dead on Bay Street near Rhor Street on the city’s east side.

“What’s a three-time felon doing out on the street where he can do this to my son? He’s a three-time felon. Why isn’t he already in prison?” Treese Sr. questioned, expressing his frustration.

Having lost his wife on Christmas Day, Treese Sr. now faces the new year with the trial of his son’s murder. He reflects on missing his son’s presence, especially during tax season, and the cards he used to send. He copes by letting go of hate, which he finds too painful to hold onto.

“What good would it do me to have absolute hate in my heart for this man? The deed is already done. David is dead. So if I’m walking around all bent up… that’s not going to accomplish anything,” he explained.

Despite forgiving his son’s killer, Treese Sr. will never forget the crime. When asked about justice, he said, “That the man goes to prison so that he cannot do this to somebody else.”

