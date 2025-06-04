Why isn’t Rochester getting the worst of the wildfire smoke from Canada?

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Wednesday is another hazy day in the Rochester area with moderate air quality, according to the IQ Air index, because of the wildfires burning in Canada. But some parts of the country like Wisconsin and Michigan have much worse air quality. Why is that?

First Alert Meteorologist Nate Morris explains how the air quality index works and how pollutants travel thousands of miles away. As the smoke rises, the jet stream carries it from Canada to the U.S. However, because the pollutants are trapped in the upper level of the atmosphere, the air quality near the ground won’t get too bad unless vertical mixing brings pollutants down. Vertical mixing can be caused by fronts, daytime heating, or any kind of turbulence that brings the smoke down.

In Rochester, there isn’t enough mixing to bring the pollutants down. By Thursday night, the air quality should be back to normal. However, even a moderate status can impact young children, older people, and people with health issues. Watch News10NBC for the latest on the air quality.