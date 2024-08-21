Why one school district is implementing a ‘zero cell phones’ policy

Hornell school district adopts zero-cell-phones policy

HORNELL, N.Y. — The Hornell City School District is implementing a zero-phones policy at its high school, as students prepare to return to the classroom.

“You’re not to use them, they’re not to be out, they’re not to be accessible,” said Superintendent Jeremy Palotti.

Palotti said the goal is to help kids focus, communicate with one another and feel a sense of belonging.

Before the change, the high school defined “green” and “red” zones to determine where cell phones were allowed.

“We had certain portions of the building that were designated places you could use your cell phone or smart device, like the cafeteria, study halls or hallways,” Palotti said.

But even then, problems found their way in the classroom.

The no-phones policy is already in place at the elementary and middle schools.

Besides being a distraction, he said phones can affect students’ well-being, depending on what they see on social media, or in group chats.

Other districts, like Greece, have already made students put their phones away. Students in grades 6 through 12 have to put them in a special pouch, that gets unlocked at the end of the day.

At the state level, Gov. Kathy Hochul said she is considering legislation that would tackle “excessive” smartphone use in schools. What that would look like remains to be seen.

“It certainly has impacted mental health, it certainly has impacted stress, it certainly has impacted their engagement,” Palotti said.

But as long as all classrooms and offices have telephones, students and parents shouldn’t feel like they can’t reach each other if needed.

The Livonia Central School District in Livingston County has also tweaked its cell phone policy for the new school year. The superintendent said it’s a “minor adjustment” for grades 6 through 8, mainly affecting the times of day they can have cell phones turned on.

