Wickham Farms Sunflower Spectacular, featuring a million flowers, is underway

Sunflowers at Wickham Farms (Photo: WHEC)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The eighth year of the Wickham Farms Sunflower Spectacular is underway. It features 30 varieties of sunflowers across more than 10 acres and dozens of activities including a jumping pillow and hayrides.

Overall, the farm has about a million flowers in their fields this year. The festivities at Wickham Farms on Sweets Corners Road in Penfield continue every day through Monday, Sept. 2, expect for Wednesdays.

Farm co-owner Dale Wickham spoke about the Sunflower Spectacular live on News10NBC TODAY. He said one of his family members had the idea of bringing families out to the farm with beautiful fields of sunflowers and they’ve since expanded the celebration.

“We gave it a shot and people have really responded. So, we’ve just been kind of growing the field and trying to make it a little bit better every year,” he said.

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

Co-owner Debbie Wickham showed News10NBC some of the varieties at the farm including the teddy bear, white light, and orange hobbit.

“There’s so many fun varieties. It’s really hard to restrain myself each year each year to plant new varieties. We add some, we take some away,” she said.

Debbie Wickham said the farm is sending over 200 bouquets to deliver to patients and staff at Golisano Children’s Hospital. The farm is also giving five extra sunflowers to anyone who buys sunflowers, so guests can give them away and spread cheer.

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

The Sunflower Spectacular runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can get tickets and see prices for flower picking here. Children 2 and under are free.