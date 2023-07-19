Widow of slain RPD Officer Mazurkiewicz speaks out amid one-year mark of his death

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – For the Mazurkiewicz family, the last year has been nothing short of a nightmare.

Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, a 29-year veteran, was killed in an ambush on Bauman Street on July 21, 2022 as he investigated a murder.

RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz (Photo: RPD)

His family says they’ve drawn strength through the kindness of this community.

News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke has been speaking with them and they recently sat own for an interview with the “Today” show.

News10NBC initially shared this story with the “Today” show when Brett Sobieraski, a retired member of RPD, ran daily marathons through eight states in honor of Mazurkiewicz, affectionately known as “Maz.” The effort raised more than $100,000 for his children and grandchildren.

The network sent a crew to Rochester last month to learn more about Maz’s life and sacrifice – which will be shared with a national audience in the 8 a.m. hour on Thursday’s “Today” show.

His wife Lynn sat down for an interview with NBC correspondent Harry Smith to talk about losing her husband, who was a father of four and a grandfather of three.

“I want them to know that police officers are so much more than the uniform they wear,” Lynn Mazurkiewicz said. “They’re wives, they’re husbands, they’re sisters, they’re daughters, they’re sons, they’re husbands, they’re fathers, they’re papas.”

Maz was a member of the Rochester Police Tactical Unit. Other members of that elite team shared their memories of their fallen friend with “Today” and their hopes that his name is not forgotten.

“Tony’s a cop’s cop and as far as the accolades go for policemen, there’s no higher accolade than that. That’s Tony all day long,” Kenny Coniglio said.

“Yeah, you 100 percent wanted to be around him. He made you a better cop. Made you a better person,” Kelley Lusk said.

“He was a rock in the unit, a mentor in the unit. He was hilarious. He was absolutely was hands down the funniest person you’d ever meet,” Michael DiPaola said.

The tactical unit will remember their fallen comrade together privately.

His family has asked for privacy as well, as this week has been very difficult for them.