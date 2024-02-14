Widow of Todd Novick, shot by Rochester police, speaks out

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The widow of Todd Novick, who was shot by Rochester police on Christmas Eve, spoke out Tuesday for the first time.

Charlene Novick spoke with News10NBC at a community vigil to honor those lost before their time. She says her husband did not deserve what happened to him.

Todd Novick was shot by Rochester police after they say he pulled out what appeared to be a gun while running from police on Murray Street on Dec. 24. Police said it turned out to be a pellet gun.

“They didn’t need to shoot him in the back. They did not need to take a husband and a father’s life. not like that,” she said.

Rochester police say based on his behavior, they believed Novick was not fleeing, but instead trying to find a tactically superior position.

Officer Daniel Celiberti is on administrative leave as the Attorney General’s Office investigates.