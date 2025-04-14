William Warfield Scholarship Fund holds annual spring luncheon, honors past recipient

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The William Warfield Scholarship Fund hosted its annual scholarship benefit luncheon at Max of Eastman Place in Rochester on Sunday.

Since its inception in 1977, the fund has provided financial aid to more than 60 African American classical singers, including students at the Eastman School of Music and high school performers. Professor of Practice at the Rochester Institute of Technology Thomas Warfield expressed gratitude for the community’s support.

“We’ve had over 20, maybe close to 25 scholarship students over these many years and they’ve gone on to extraordinary careers,” said Warfield.

Warfield also said the money that people give to support the students goes “way beyond just their education” but also extends out into the community.

This year’s luncheon also featured and honored the 2024-25 Warfield Scholarship Fund recipient, baritone singer Holden Turner.

