William Warfield Scholarship Fund holds benefit concert

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The William Warfield Scholarship Fund held its annual benefit concert on Sunday night.

News10NBC was a proud sponsor of the event and our very own Deanna Dewberry served as emcee.

The fund provides financial support for African American students pursuing education in classical vocal music with the mission of increasing African American representation in the field.

Previous scholarship recipients performed such as mezzo-soprano, Kayla Sconiers and award-winning singer and composer Adrienne Danrich.