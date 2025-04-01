Williamson man arrested after accused of being in possession of child porn

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. — A 26-year-old man from Williamson has been arrested after being accused of having almost 200 images and over 100 videos of child porn.

The Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle Rossi, who handled the case, stated on March 14, Joseph Hudson uploaded nine files of suspected child porn to a Microsoft platform.

Rossi also said a search warrant was executed at Hudson’s home, seizing his computer where they found all the images and videos that showed sexual abuse of prepubescent minors, some of the images even showing abuse against minors.

Hudson is a registered sex offender and was previously convicted in New York State Court of Sexual Abuse after engaging in sexual conduct with a child under 11 years old, Rossi stated.

Hudson’s charges carry a minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, a maximum of 40 years and a $250,000 fine.