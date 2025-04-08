Wilmot Cancer Institute hosted launch party Monday for Wilmot Warrior Weekend

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Wilmot Cancer Institute hosted a launch party as registration opened Monday for the third Wilmot Warrior Weekend coming up in the fall.

During the weekend, people can participate in the Wilmot Breakaway Bike Ride and the Wilmot Warrior Walk and 5k. They also added a spin class during the weekend as well.

“There’s a ton of positive energy in that room and it’s just great for people to come out for such a great cause,” Stephen Meloni, a physician at the University of Rochester said.

All the proceeds from the event go to the Wilmot Cancer Institute.

“For anybody who’s interested, it’s not only a fundraising event but a very fun event,” said Meloni.

The Wilmot Warrior Weekend is scheduled for Sept. 27 and 28 at the Xerox campus in Webster. To learn more or to register, click here.