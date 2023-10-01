Wilmot Cancer Institute hosts its first-ever Wilmot Warrior Weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – UR Medicine’s Wimot Cancer Institute held it first-ever Wilmot Warrior Weekend Friday through Sunday.

All proceeds from the events supports cancer research and the Judy DiMarzo Cancer Survivorship Program at Wilmot Cancer Institute.

About 1,400 people were scheduled to participate in the weekend with walking, running, cycling, or a combination of all three activities.

The weekend-long event began on Friday with a kick-off celebration that included a presentation, drinks, hors d’oeuvres, and live music.

On Saturday about 300 cyclists were registered to participate in the first-ever Wilmot Breakaway Bike Ride, which offered a 25-mile, 50-mile and 75-mile route.

Sunday was the 11th Annual Wilmot Warrior Walk + 5K in which about 1,000 walkers and runners were scheduled to participate. Many are survivors themselves, or are joining in honor of someone who had cancer.

