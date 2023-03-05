Wine and chocolate festival held to benefit Rochester organization

HENRIETTA, N.Y. – Rochester’s wine and chocolate festival got underway Saturday!

Wine, chocolate, and other venders got together at the dome center in Henrietta. Attendees got to sample all kinds of wines, chocolates, cheeses, and sweets. And – everything is local!

“It is all local,” says marketing specialist from Galaxy Media Partners, Kim Allen. “If they’re not local to here they might be from across the state. We do have some wineries that kind of travel with us from the Capital District – Syracuse, Buffalo. Same with our vendors and chocolatiers and sponsors.”

Proceeds from the festival, and one dollar from every bottle of wine purchased, will go to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester.