Wine and Chocolate Festival set for March at Riverside Convention Center

By News10NBC

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The annual Wine and Chocolate Festival will return this March, to beheld March 9 at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center.

The festival features regional wine, spirits, cider and chocolate vendors as well as other local businesses. There will be two sessions of the fest, 1-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.

Proceeds will go to the Rochester chapter of “Sleep in Heavenly Peace,” a nonprofit that builds beds for children who need them.

Tickets for the festival are currently on sale here.