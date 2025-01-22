Wine & Chocolate Fest returns: tickets on sale now

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Wine and Chocolate Festival returns February 15 to the Joseph Floreano Riverside Convention Center.

All funds benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Rochester. Their goal is to help families with sick children, including access to care and creating a “home away from home” at no cost to them. More information about their efforts can be found here. $1 from each bottle of wine will also go towards the charity.

The festival features is not just for wine connoisseurs; locals can also enjoy local and regional spirits, cider, and chocolate. There are two sessions available. The morning time is 1-4 p.m. and the later session runs from 5-8 p.m. This year’s fest is sponsored by Summit Federal Credit Union.

You can get tickets for this year’s fest here.