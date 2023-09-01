Wings Over Batavia Air Show begins Saturday

BATAVIA, N.Y. — The Wings Over Batavia Air Show is coming to the Batavia Airport on Saturday and Sunday. It features modern military aircraft, warbirds, and world champion aerobatic performers.

Gates open at 2 p.m. for the air show. The flying begins at 5 p.m. and runs through 9 p.m. Each night when the sun sets, there will be a high energy show with choreographed fireworks featuring aerobatic performances.

You can get tickets here. Some of the planes that will take the skies include the USAF A-10 Thunderbolt II Demo Team, USAF F-22 Raptor, and U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight.