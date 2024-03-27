Winner of Lou Gramm autographed guitar will be selected Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The raffle of a guitar autographed by Rochester’s own “Juke Box Hero” Lou Gramm is happening on Wednesday.

The recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominee is holding the raffle to support two local non-profits, the Crime Stoppers K-9 Initiative and ITALEO Law Enforcement Officer Relief Fund. The drawing will happen at The Distillery in Henrietta at 5 p.m.

Gramm, who spent decades as the lead singer of Foreigner, announced this month that he will retire from performing. With Gramm, Foreigner became one of the best-selling rock bands of all time with more than 80 million records sold worldwide.

News10NBC’s Jennifer Lewke recently interviewed Gramm about his nomination to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, his life growing up in Gates, his audition for Foreigner, and more. The interview was ahead of his performance at the Kodak Center with The Lou Gramm All Stars.

The guitar in the raffle, a Red Satin Epiphone, was donated by House of Guitars. One of the non-profits, The Crime Stoppers K-9 Initiative, supports 30 local K-9 for officers in Rochester, Greece, Irondequoit, Brockport, and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The other, the ITALEO Law Enforcement Officer Relief Fund, helps the families of officers in Monroe County who are ill, injured, or have died in the line of duty.