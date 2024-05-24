Winners announced for J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Congratulations to the J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge winners.

Individual winners were Scott Loforte, representing Popli Design Group, with a time of 17:43 in the men’s division; and Trisha Byler, representing International Flavors & Design, with a time of 20:06 in the women’s division.

News10NBC’s own digital producer Evan Bourtis took 24th overall.

The race started at Innovative Field and wound three and a half miles though Rochester.

Over 4,000 people took part, representing nearly 200 local companies.

“It’s fun to get out with your colleagues, people that you work with every day, and be fit and active, and also get to celebrate after,” runner Kristen Cabatassi said.

This was the 48th year of the Corporate Challenge.