Winning lottery ticket sold at Canandaigua Wegmans

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – The New York Lottery announced on Tuesday that a third-prize-winning ticket was sold for the July 3 Powerball drawing.

The ticket was sold at Wegmans at 345 Eastern Boulevard in Canandaigua. The winning ticket is worth $50K.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The red Power Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

The New York Lottery continues to be North America’s largest and most profitable Lottery, contributing $3.6 billion in fiscal year 2021-22 to help support education in New York State.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling problem, or who know someone who is, can find help here, or by calling the free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-846-7369 or texting HOPENY (467369).