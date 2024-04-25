Winning lottery ticket sold in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – One top-prize winning lottery ticket was sold for the Apr 24 TAKE 5 MIDDAY drawing at Wegmans at 2200 East Ridge Road. The prize-winning ticket is worth $19,047.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice a day at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

About the New York Lottery

The New York Lottery continues to be North America’s largest and most profitable Lottery, contributing $3.7 billion in fiscal year 2022-2023 to help support education in New York State.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help at NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, by calling New York’s toll-free confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369), or texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.