Winning lottery ticket worth $3.2M sold in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA N.Y. – On Sunday, the New York Lottery announced that a jackpot-winning ticket was sold on May 13 in Canandaigua.

The Kwik Fill on Rochester Road sold the winning ticket- worth $3.2 million.

How does this LOTTO game even work? Six numbers from one to 59 are drawn along with one bonus number. In order to win the jackpot, one’s ticket must match the first six numbers.

Players who match five numbers and the bonus win second prize.

Congrats to the lucky winner!