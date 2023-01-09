Winter Nature Sundays return to Genesee Country Village and Museum

MUMFORD, N.Y. — Winter Nature Sundays are back at the Genesee Country Village and Museum.

You can tour the historic village, warm up in the meeting center lounge with some hot chocolate, and learn how to identify local trees by their bark and the tracks of local wildlife.

“We’re always looking for a chance to help people get outside,” said Adam Henne, the nature center director at the Genesee Country Village & Museum. “There’s a beautiful landscape around here. it’s a natural resource that should be available to everybody. So I just want to make it easy and comfortable and accessible”

Once the snow does start piling up, the museum offers cross-country skiing, snow shoeing and sledding.