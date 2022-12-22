Winter storm impact expected to disrupt holiday travel

ROCHESTER, N.Y. If you plan on flying out of Rochester in the next few days, you might want to read this closely.

Flights may be canceled or delayed due to heavy snow, or wind which could shut down major airports in different parts of the country. We’re also expecting winter weather here,

News10NBC talked to people getting out now before the storm. Wednesday was a perfect day to fly out of Rochester, as most flights left on schedule. The same can’t be said going into the next 48 to 72 hours.

“Looking forward to being in warm weather. It’s nice to get out of Rochester during the time that it’s just going to snow,” said Scottsville resident Ann Marie St. Rose.

Hundreds of thousands of air travelers are expected to pass through the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport during the Christmas Holiday weekend. Airport Director Andy Moore tells us things are so far so good.

“Airlines are busy which is good, and we always encourage passengers to get here about an hour and a half before their flight, but so far smooth sailing out of the Rochester airport,” said Moore.

News10NBC’s First Alert Weather Team has already issued a Yellow Alert for Friday, and Saturday for active weather here. Out in the Midwest, heavy snow is expected to affect flights in, and out of certain cities.

“25 percent of our flights go to Detroit and the 2 Chicago airports. So there is going to be some impact moving forward. What that is I don’t know right now,” said Moore.

If flights are canceled, or delayed to certain hub cities, Moore says airlines already have a plan in place.

“The airlines are offering waivers for any travelers that may be concerned about their travel plans. So I just encourage everybody to check with their airline, and then ultimately make a decision that’s best for you, and your family when it comes to flying,” said Moore.

For now, Moore says he’s happy to see a good uptick in the number of travelers passing through the airport.

“2022 is going to be a very good year for this airport. We’re about 10 percent below pre-pandemic levels, and we’re trending in the right direction,” said Moore.

Airlines urge their passengers to keep in contact with them to get the latest travel updates. You can call them, or get it off their website.