Winterfest will return to Mendon Ponds Park on Saturday, Jan. 27

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Mendon Ponds Park will be full of festive activities on Saturday, Jan. 27 for Winterfest.

The free festival runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The activities will take place across the park including Stewart Lodge, the Nature Center, East and West Lodges, Evergreen Shelter, Hopkins Point Lodge, the trails, and the sledding hills.

The activities include a Mercy Flight Helicopter demonstration at 1 p.m. near Stewart Lodge. There will also be horse rides from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at West Lodge and animal education from Seneca Park Zoo and Wild Wings. You can also enjoy hiking, arts, crafts, food trucks, and performances by the campfire at Stewart Lodge.