Winter’s wrath: Ice, cold, snow blast Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Many woke up Thursday morning to find their cards encased in ice after freezing rain fell overnight.

That’s subsided, but the cold means it’s lingered on trees and wires, and the winds expected to roll in Thursday night could cause power outages.

Yellow Alert: ice threat is going down shortly, but outage potential may be going up tonight. Watch News10NBC at 4 for the latest. pic.twitter.com/B6RyxNAK8s — news10nbc (@news10nbc) February 23, 2023

A couple thousand RG&E, National Grid, and NYSEG customers have been without power for much of the day across the area.

In Pittsford, Elizabeth Caballero lost power Wednesday night.

“I think we’re probably going to head over to my parents, they live in Fairport. We’re like, ‘We’re sick of being cold’ and we’re bored,” she said.

This tree in Fairport was encased in ice on Feb. 23, 2023. (WHEC photo/Stacey Pensgen)

Vincent Carpenter lost power, too.

“I was raking the lawn yesterday, believe it or not. Now look at it today. So, yeah, it has been kind of a strange winter for us. And like I said, I’m 88-years-old so I’ve seen a lot of winters but I’ve never seen one like this,”

Of course, in Rochester, the phrase “ice storm” has a whole different meaning for people of a certain age.

“Oh yeah, 1991 we had the ice storm. Bad ice storm. ’91, we didn’t have power for 11 days. And we had a lot of trees down. This one has not been bad at all really,” Carpenter said.

“We’ve learned through experience that you’ve got to prepare for it, that’s all.”