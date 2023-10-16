Witness Palestine film festival postponed at the Little

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Citing safety concerns, the Little Theatre announced the 2023 Witness Palestine Film Festival is being postponed. It was to take place Oct. 21-22 and 28-29.

According to a statement from the theater, “The Little has hosted this festival for 12 years, but due to safety concerns for festival organizers, Little patrons and staff, the decision has been made to postpone. The Little supports the Jewish and Palestinian communities, both in Rochester and worldwide. We unequivocally condemn violence against any and all civilians.”

Little made the decision to postpone in conjunction with the festival organizers. The film festival is a project of Rochester Witness for Palestine, which seeks peace for the people of Palestine, wherever they are. The festival committee includes community members involved in interfaith and Palestinian solidarity work.