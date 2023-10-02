Witness request form announced for upcoming NYS cannabis hearing

People wishing to provide oral testimony for the upcoming public hearing on cannabis retail market issues are required to submit a witness request form to be considered.

The witness request form can be found here.

The state Senate Subcommittee on Cannabis is holding the hearing to examine issues in the state retail market related to the legal sale and consumer accessibility of adult-use cannabis. Testimony will be presented oct. 30.

According to Sen. Jeremy Cooney’s office, the subcommittee will include as many speakers as possible, but likely will not be able to accommodate everyone who submits a request form, due to the expected number of people interested in the issue. Cooney’s office said there also will be an opportunity to offer written testimony.