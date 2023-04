ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A Tim Hortons employee tells News10NBC she witnessed a shooting on Lake Avenue.

Alexis Guiliano says she was working when she heard screaming and ambulances in the parking lot. Guiliano says she witnessed a woman shot and a man shot in the hand. They were both taken away in ambulances.

This is a developing situation. News10NBC has reached out to law enforcement and is staying up to date with the latest updates.