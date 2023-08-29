WNY Cannabis Growers Showcase in Batavia begins Tuesday

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Tuesday is the first day of the Western New York Cannabis Growers Showcase at Empire Hemp Co.’s retail CBD store in Batavia.

It’s a pop-up dispensary where licensed growers can sell their products to customers, with the goal of highlighting Western New York’s cannabis industry.

The event runs from Tuesdays through Saturdays until Dec. 30. It’s open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Some the cannabis products being sold include flower, edibles, and vape products.

Local cultivators, including Greenside Cannabis, Tarot Tokes, Flwr City, and House of Sacci will be there on Tuesday. Also, Empire Hemp Co. will offer a selection of gummies and vape carts.