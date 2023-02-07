WNY heroin overdoses increase: NYSP report 94 overdoses in 12 days

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – New York State Police are alerting the public of the increase in overdoses involving heroin in Western New York from January 27, 2023, to February 7, 2023.

In twelve days, 94 overdoses have been reported, including six deaths. Of the 94 overdoses and six deaths, the Southern Tier, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties make up 20 overdoses and 3 deaths. Naloxone (Narcan) was administered 57 times during this time.

The rural areas have a longer medical response than the urban areas, which can contribute to the overdose being fatal. There is a more lethal strand of heroin being distributed in WNY that may cause death.

If you know someone struggling with opiate use, seek help from one of the services below:

Kids Escaping Drugs 716-827-9462 www.KED.org

NYS Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS) www.oasas.ny.gov

HOPEline 1-877-8-467369 or text 467369