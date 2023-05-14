WNY students attend career day at PGA championship

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – About 150 high school and college students from Rochester, Buffalo and Syracuse got an inside look at the golf industry’s various career opportunities at the PGA’s Career Exploration Day on Saturday.

All participants took a personalized tour of the 2023 PGA Championship grounds at Oak Hill Country Club, and had an opportunity to meet and network with key leaders. The event highlights tournament operations, technology, media and merchandising.

With over two million jobs in the $90 billion industry, golf is larger than the movie industry. There are currently many opportunities for people to work in golf, and that will only increase in the next five to 10 years with the current workforce getting closer to retirement.

All attendees received two complimentary practice round tickets to the 2023 PGA Championship.