Wolcott man arrested for January hit-and-run that seriously injured pedestrian

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. — A Wayne County man faces charges related to a hit-and-run that happened in 2024. Cody Kerr, 29, of Wolcott, was arrested on Wednesday.

Authorities charged Kerr with leaving the scene of a serious physical injury accident and tampering with physical evidence. This happened on Ridge Road in the Town of Huron on January 15, 2024.

Deputies reported that Kerr struck a pedestrian and then fled the scene.

Kerr received an appearance ticket and is scheduled to return to court on February 10.

