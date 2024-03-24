Wolcott woman facing charges after allegedly leading deputies on chase in stolen car

WOLCOTT, N.Y. – Chyenne M. Gonyeau, 25, of Pinewood Drive in Wolcott was arrested. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office say Gonyeau got into a car that was left running in a parking lot and drove away. Deputies found the car, but when they tried to stop the driver, Gonyeau fled.

Deputies were able to arrest Gonyea after a chase that went through multiple towns in both Wayne and Monroe Counties.

Gonyeau was charged with grand larceny, criminal mischief, unlawful fleeing, and multiple traffic citations. She was taken to Wayne County Jail, and is set to appear in the Town of Ontario Court and the Town of Wolcott Court at a later date.