Woman, 20, drowns in Lake Ontario Saturday

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. — A Rochester woman is dead after drowning in Lake Ontario in Wayne County.

It happened at Chimney Bluffs State Park in the Town of Huron. Shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday, a 911 call came in for a report of two people struggling in the water.

First responders learned that a 28-year-old man had been pulled from the lake onto shore, and a 20-year-old woman went under the water.

There were several others with the two people.

They tried to look for the woman in the lake, but couldn’t find her.

Several dive teams later found the woman’s body.

The U.S. Coast Guard says all safety requirements on the pontoon boat rented by the group were met.