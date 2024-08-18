Woman, 24, dies after car slides down embankment in Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. — A 24-year-old woman is dead after her car hit a telephone pole and slid down an embankment in Batavia.

It happened on Saturday just after 9:30 p.m. on Creek Road. Batavia firefighters and police officers responded after getting for downed power lines. That’s when the found the car on fire down in the embankment near a wooded area.

Police and firefighters put out the fire and found Tanysha Thomas of Caledonia, in the car. She was taken to the United Memorial Medical Center where she died.

No one else was inside the car. Investigators say Thomas’ car lost control on a turn – which is when she hit the pole, hit a tree, and her car landed on its roof.