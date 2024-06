RIDGEWAY, N.Y. — A 64-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Orleans County. The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Knowlesville Road and State Route 104 in the Town of Ridgeway.

New York State Police say the woman, Sandra Gapa of Lyndonville, died at the scene when a truck hit her car at the intersection. Authorities are still investigating the crash.