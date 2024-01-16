Two people injured in separate shootings Tuesday morning in city

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two people were injured in separate shootings on Tuesday morning in the city.

Rochester Police responded to the first shooting around 1:50 a.m. on West Main Street near Wentworth Street. They found a 28-year-old man with a lower-body gunshot wound and an ambulance rushed him to Strong Hospital. He’s in stable condition and is expected to survive.

Forty minutes later, RPD responded to a shooting on Lake Avenue near Lorimer Street after reports of an assault. They found a 65-year-old woman with an upper-body gunshot wound. She was taken to Strong Hospital and is expected to survive.

There are no suspects in custody for either shooting and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

