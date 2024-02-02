Woman, 90, sues former home health aide, businesses for nearly $1.2M

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

The 90-year-old who allegedly was scammed by her home health aide has filed a new lawsuit.

The suit — filed on behalf of Hilda McLeod against her former aide, Alpha Harris, and several others — claims she was taken advantage of over several months, costing McLeod her life savings.

It also claims the 90-year-old has suffered “severe emotional trauma and declining health.”

Harris is accused of stealing up to $60,000 from McLeod and using McLeod to buy a home in Greece and a car.

The lawsuit is seeking nearly $1.2 million in damages.

In addition to Harris, the suit also names Cloverwood Senior Living in Pittsford, where McLeod lived; At Home with Joyce, which provided home health care; UBS Financial Services Inc., with which McLeod had a retirement account; Citizens Bank, where she maintained accounts; Ally Financial Inc., and Garber Automotive, in connection with the car loan; and Premium Mortgage Corporation, with which the mortgage loan application in her name was filed.