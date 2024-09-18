Woman accused of arson in Henrietta apartment fire

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — A 22-year-old woman is accused of intentionally setting an apartment on fire in Henrietta.

Adhol Monydeng is charged with arson in the fire that broke out Monday afternoon on Myrtlewood Drive.

Law enforcement used a drone team and a K9 unit to find the suspect. Monydeng was arraigned in Henrietta Town Court. She’s being held in Monroe County Jail on $5,000 bail or $25,000 bond.

No one was injured in the fire and police are still investigating.