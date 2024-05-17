Woman accused of driving drunk after crash around Genesee Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A woman is accused of driving drunk after a high-speed rollover crash at the corner of Genesee Street and Books Avenue on Friday morning.

The crash, involving only one car, happened around 1:45 a.m. When Rochester Police arrived, the driver was standing outside the car and wasn’t injured.

RPD arrested the 49-year-old woman for DWI. Officers say the car was went off the road at Brooks Avenue and hit multiple concrete barriers.