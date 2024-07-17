Woman accused of driving stolen rental car around Eastview Mall

VICTOR, N.Y. — A Rochester woman was arrested after Ontario County sheriff’s deputies say they caught her driving a stolen rental car around Eastview Mall in Victor.

Deputies say Javonnia Lashay Rouse, 45, didn’t return a car to Avis/Budget Rental when it was due back in early April. The company had eventually report it stolen and she was arrested on Tuesday.

Rouse is charged with criminal possession of stolen property. She is being held in Ontario County jail without bail because of an active warrant, after deputies said she didn’t show up to court on a petit larceny charge. She will appear in Victor Town Court.