Woman accused of driving toward officers at Seneca Falls

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. — A Rochester woman was arrested in Seneca Falls after police said she was riding in a car involved in a theft and drove toward officers on March 5.

Seneca Falls Police said the woman, 56-year-old Vanessa Jackson, wasn’t involved in the theft but tried to drive away in the car. The other passenger, who is accused of the theft, ran from the car.

According to police, Jackson drove at the officers, refusing to follow their commands to stop. She is also accused of pulling away after officers tried to open her door, which caused an officer to be pulled to the ground.

Jackson was charged with reckless endangerment and failure to comply with a lawful order by a police officer. She was released on an appearance ticket. The theft suspect was also caught.