Woman accused of killing three people taken into custody in Steuben County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A woman who New York State Police took into custody after a chase in Steuben County is accused of killing her three roommates in Virginia.

The search for Alyssa Venable, 23, launched a massive manhunt. The chase ended when her car crash around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Troopers say they had to pop her tires to stop the car, which at times was going over a hundred miles an hour. Venable had minor injuries and was taken to Strong Hospital.

Venable is accused of killing her roommates in Spotsylvania, Virginia – a half hour north of Richmond – on Tuesday night. The victims were 77, 65, and 60 years old.

Venable will now be extradited back to Virginia.