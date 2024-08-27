Woman accused of playing role in Brittanee Drexel’s abduction is due in court

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Angel Vause, the longtime girlfriend of the man who killed and raped Chili teen Brittanee Drexel back in 2009, is due in court on Tuesday for a change in plea hearing.

Vause had previously planned to enter a guilty plea by admitting she lied to the FBI about Drexel’s death. However that initial plea hearing was postponed because of confusion over the maximum sentence.

The judge said the maximum sentence could be eight years for each count, not five as mentioned in the plea deal. Vause will decide on Tuesday if she wants to plead guilty or go to trial.

Vause’s boyfriend, Raymond Moody, pleaded guilty to Drexel’s murder 13 years after it happened and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.