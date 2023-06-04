Woman accused of pulling fire alarm at two buildings when there was no fire

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. — A Lyons woman was arrested for allegedly pulling fire alarms at two different buildings.

Julia Wirth was arrested after sheriff’s deputies say she pulled the fire alarm hoping first responders would let her in after she got locked out of her apartment.

Sheriff’s deputies say also pulled the alarm at the county social services building that same day when there was no fire.

She is charged with second degree false report of a fire.

She is due back in town court later this month.