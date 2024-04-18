Woman accused of stealing identity and using it to open insurance policy

GROVELAND, N.Y. — A Livingston County woman is accused of stealing someone’s identity and opening an insurance policy under the victim’s name.

Jennifer Barnhart, 38 of Groveland, is charged with grand larceny and identity theft, both felonies. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says she used the banking information of the victim, who she knew, to open the insurance policy. Deputies say that, from there, she authorized the insurance company to charge the victim’s bank account.

Barnhart was arrested on April 9 after an investigation. The investigation began back on Dec. 22 when deputies met with the victim who noticed the fraudulent payments. Barnhart was taken to the Livingston County Jail and was issued an appearance ticket for Groveland Town Court.