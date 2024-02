ROCHESTER, N.Y. – New York State Troopers responded to Lowe’s in Greece to check someone’s welfare. A chase started involving a Chevy Malibu, which was stolen out of Rochester. The chase lasted a few minutes and ended when the Chevy hit a curb and broke down near Lexington Avenue.

The driver, 27-year-old Brittany L. Hollaert, was taken into custody. Troopers say she had several warrants out for her arrest.