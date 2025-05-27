Woman arrested at Penfield School District office after confronting superintendent over false rumor

PENFIELD, N.Y. – A woman was arrested at the Penfield School District office on Tuesday morning after attempting to confront the superintendent over a false online rumor that she is leaving the district.

Dr. Tasha Potter, the superintendent, sent a letter to parents saying the woman tried to force her way into the building to confront Potter and shoved a staff member during the incident.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Stacey Decker was arrested and ticketed for harassment.

